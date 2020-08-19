Corban Asher Henry, 15, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. Corban was born October 21, 2004, in Owensboro to Nancy Henry and Jason Singleton. Pretty quickly, it was apparent he was unique. From his bouncing, curly hair, to his zest for life and all the little things that make the world go round, Corban appreciated them. A little mischievous, Corban was the epitome of what it meant to be the life of the party. He wouldn’t just do something, he would do that task and be outstanding at it. Not to mention, unconventional. He wouldn’t just go fishing, which he loved to do. He would go fishing, catching catfish with his bare hands. Corban was one of those who was good at everything. He was an amazing artist and painter. He had an appreciation for music, and attended many concerts and festivals with his mother. His mom said with a smile, “he wasn’t afraid of anything.” A jokester, brother and friend to all, Say his name and spark a moment of joy. Having the love of Jesus in his heart; it’s what made Corban a true believer of love and loyalty and a beautiful mark has been left on this life because of his presence. He was going into his sophomore year at Owensboro High School. To know him is to love him.
His natural and magnificent swagger and genuine charisma without even trying will be dearly missed and always remembered.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Teresa Norris and great-grandfather, Robert Norris; great Mamaw Margie Henry and great-grandpa, Hewitt Henry.
Aside from his parents, Those left to cherish his memory are his three brothers, Caleb Henry, Nolin Henry and Cole Singleton; two sisters, Brooklyn Singleton and Millie Singleton; cousins, aunts and uncles; and grandparents, Jerry and Connie Henry.
A Funeral celebration for Corban will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and again from 11 a.m. until time of the celebration Thursday.
Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery.
All those who wish to honor and remember Corban in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Corban and sign his virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
