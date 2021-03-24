BEAVER DAM — Corbett Layton Southard, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Lake Cumberland Hospital. He was born June 28, 1936. Mr. Southard retired from Peabody Coal Co., working at River Queen Underground Mine, and was also a farmer. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Corbett Southard Sr. and M. Druzella Coffman Nelson; his wife, Judy Joette Hill Southard; and several siblings.
He leaves behind to treasure many memories, one son, Christopher Southard of Tell City, Indiana; one daughter, Annette Southard of Somerset; one grandson, Jacob West; one brother, Jerry Southard; and four sisters, Judy Southard Warner, Sandy Nelson, Linda Haynes and Vickie Nelson.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003 or American Diabetes Association, Columbus/Central OH Office, 471 E. Broad St., Suite 1630, Columbus, OH 43215.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Slaty Creek Cemetery with full military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Corbett Layton Southard by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
