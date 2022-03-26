GRAHAM — Corbin Melton Jr., 67, of Graham, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Hazard on July 9, 1954, the son of Corbin Melton, Sr. and Gladys Roberts Melton. He was a member of New Life Church in Powderly and attended God’s Amazing Grace Church in Morgantown. He was a UMWA coal miner for 27 years and worked at Martwick Mines until his retirement in 1998. After his retirement, he continued working at Billy Joe’s Excavation in Owensboro and Yeiser Excavating in Utica. He loved UK basketball, dirt track racing, car racing, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Christian Hunter Ford in 1998; two sisters, Jewell Ann Ralph and Mable Arnold; and one brother, Chester Melton.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Dovie Mae Begley Melton of Graham; one daughter, Nena (Chris) Ford of Greenville; one son, Chris (Pamela) Melton of Graham; four grandchildren, Kirsten Ford, Lauren Ford, Erica Melton, and Chloe Melton; four brothers, Tony (Kristie) Melton of Pellsville, Roger Melton of Powderly, Orlis (Charlene) Melton of Greenville, and Homer (Joan) Melton of Powderly; and four sisters, Juanita (Donnie) Walker of Morgantown, Ruby Spradlin of Beaver Dam, Lula (Henry) Shepard of McHenry, and Geneva Cornett of Fordsville.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, officiated by Rev. Randall Stokes. Burial will follow in Graham Hill Cemetery in Graham. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
