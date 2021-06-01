Cordell Day, 86, of Owensboro, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Wellington Parc after a long struggle with vascular dementia. He was born Oct. 17, 1934, to the late Roy and Hazel Day in the Sunnydale community of Ohio County. Cordell graduated from Dundee High School in 1951 and Kentucky Wesleyan College in 1955 with a degree in business administration. Cordell had an interesting career which included accounting positions with American Tobacco, Alexander and Company CPA’s, Indiana University, General Electric Company, and MPD, Inc., and the law firm of Bamberger and Abshier. Cordell was a member of First Baptist Church and the Maverick Sunday class. He had served as deacon in Walnut Street Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. Through the years, he devoted much time to the churches through teaching and music. He had also served as music director in many local churches. His musical interests ran in many directions from bluegrass to rock (Abba) to classical, so he enjoyed and appreciated all genres of music. Cordell’s artistic interests included photography and painting in watercolors and oil. Several of his works hang in their home. He had his private pilots license and enjoyed flying in his younger days.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Day also was preceded in death by his younger brother, Charles Denzel Day.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Billie Day; daughters, Denise Spencer of Oneida, and Tracy Day of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Adam Kirtley, Corey Baughn (Jeremy), Noel Cordel (Ryan), and Clay Spencer; six great-grandchildren; elder brother, Carlton Day (Jane); several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 to until 11:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Day shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67 Oneida, KY 40972-0067.
Memories and condolences for the family of Cordell Day may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented