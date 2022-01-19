HORSE BRANCH — Cordie “Beatrice” Gilstrap, 80, of Horse Branch went to her heavenly home on Monday, January 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born June 15, 1941, in Ohio County to the late James Olon Arnold and Mary Bell Shultz Arnold. Beatrice was a homemaker and a member of Horse Branch General Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed sewing, reading, puzzles, watching television, and listening to music.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Gilstrap; two daughters, Tammy Gilstrap and Martine Wells; son, Gene Gilstrap; son-in-law, Robert “Bob” Hurt; grandson, Daniel Gilstrap; great-grandson, Rayden Smith; and several brothers and sisters.
Beatrice leaves behind to cherish her memory, three sons, Ray Gilstrap of Horse Branch, Leonard Harold Gilstrap of Beaver Dam, and Robert Scott Gilstrap of Horse Branch; three daughters, Sandra Kay Baize of Beaver Dam, Lisa Hurt of Hardinsburg, and Penny (Paul) Denardi of Horse Branch; son-in-law, Ben Wells of Hartford; daughter-in-law, Amanda Gilstrap of Horse Branch; 25 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; brother, Russell Arnold of Hartford; sister, Dorothy Colburn of Hartford; caregiver, Courtney Cook of Beaver Dam; and her fur baby, Tiny.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. John David Morris and the Rev. Terry Tarrance officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Friends may visit with Beatrice’s family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
