LEWISPORT — Corene G. Roberts, 101, of Lewisport, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born on December 15, 1920, in Daviess County to the late Hardin and Flora Ford Galloway. Corene was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, but attended Lewisport United Methodist Church and was retired from General Electric. She was active in the Lewisport Senior Citizens and The Old Lewisport Homemakers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell O. Roberts; brothers, Wilford Galloway, Elbert Galloway, and Harvey Galloway; and sisters, Nellie Bottom, Nora Crabtree, and Edith Basham.
Corene is survived by her stepson, Gayle (Shirley) Roberts; grandchildren, Michele (Eddie) Nevitt, Sheldon (Jennifer) Roberts, and Bleckley (Casey) Roberts; special nephew, Tim Basham; along with several other nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Lewisport United Methodist Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisport United Methodist Church or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
