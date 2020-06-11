BAIZETOWN — Corene Wilson, 96, of Baizetown, died June 4, 2020, at Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford.
Ms. Wilson taught Sunday School at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and Sugar Grove Church of Christ at Renfrow.
Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Morris.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with the Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to: Corene Wilson Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Corene Wilson by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
