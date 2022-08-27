Corine Alvey, 85, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Thursday, August 25, 2022. She was born April 12, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Hobert and Nina Arnold Knight. Corine retired from the Kroger Co. after 20 years and enjoyed eating lunch every month with her Kroger friends. She also worked many years ago at the American Tobacco Cigar Factory. Corine loved spending time with her family and friends, shopping, traveling, playing Bunco, and going out to eat. She also loved going to the beach, laying out in the sun, and flower gardening.
Corine was also preceded in death by her husband
of 42 years, Reatus Alvey
in 1998.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Burnett, and husband, Jeff, of Owensboro; her grandson, Drew Burnett, and wife, Chelsea, of Seattle, Washington; a sister, Barbara Jean Sosh of Owensboro; and two nephews, Steve Sosh of Owensboro and Donnie Buchanan and wife, Susan, of Aurora, Colorado.
The funeral service for Corine will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with a burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Organ Donor’s Affiliates, 10301 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223 (DonateLifeKY.org) or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented