Corine Pearl, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Hillcrest Nursing Home. She was born August 12, 1926, in Knottsville to the late Paul and Mabel Payne. Corine was a devoted Catholic and a founding member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She was the head dietician for Blessed Mother School and served for 38 years until her retirement. Corine was a talented artist and a skilled quilter. She enjoyed reading and line dancing, and she will be remembered as someone who had never met a stranger.
Corine was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Andrew Pearl; her children, Victoria Lynn Harley and Lanny Joseph Pearl; her granddaughter, Jennifer Pearl; her siblings, Rachel Payne, Charles Payne and Bill Payne; and her daughter-in-law, Marcie Pearl.
She is survived by her sons, Dan Pearl and Michael (Joyce) Pearl, both of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be noon Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Mike Clark officiating. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation or Mass for Mrs. Pearl shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Blessed Mother Parrish or to the Blessed Mother Scholarship Fund, 601 E. 23rd St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Corine Pearl may be offered online at
Commented