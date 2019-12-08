Corissa Lynn Lindley, 36, and her infant daughter, Morgan Faye Davey, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Corissa was born in Daviess County on Aug. 25, 1983, to Doris Lynn Jordan and Robert S. Stone Jr.
Corissa was employed by Kroger Pharmacy, where she worked as a pharmacy technician. She was a student at Galen College of Nursing. Corissa enjoyed cooking, baking, watching professional wrestling, SpongeBob and playing skee ball. She was a caretaker and had the loudest, most perfect laugh.
Corissa is preceded in death by her grandfather, Arthur C. Jordan.
Along with her parents, Corissa is survived by her boyfriend, and the father of Morgan, Stacey Davey; her siblings, Scarlett (Jacob) Byrne; her paternal grandmother, Patricia Ann Murphy; her maternal grandmother, Jane B. Jordan; her paternal grandfather, Joseph Clary Jr.; her aunts and uncles, Richard A. (Melanie) Stone, Brent (Elizabeth) Clary, Stacy (Ryan) Tindall, Stephanie Clary and Gaye (Craig) Waldie; three nieces; one nephew; and several cousins.
Morgan is survived by her father, Stacey Davey; and her siblings, Makani Kai Davey and Kalea Leinani Davey.
Services will be noon Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Sinoj officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral home, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Prayers will be 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Corissa Lynn Lindley and Morgan Faye Davey. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Corissa and Morgan at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented