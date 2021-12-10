Corrie Lynn Morton, 46, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Tristar Summit Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Corrie was born June 3, 1975, to her late parents Bonnie and Robert Morton.
She was a big Tennessee Titans football fan, as well as a fan of the Rocky movie series and Harry Potter. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Beyoncé. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and friends. She graduated from Owensboro High School in 1993 and went on to receive a B.A. in business from Kentucky Wesleyan College and an M.A. in human resources from Lipscomb University. She worked in HR for the Tennessee Education Lottery.
Corrie is survived by her two brothers, Scott and Donovan Morton of Owensboro; one sister, Erica Morton of Evansville, Indiana; one nephew, Perry Morton; two nieces, Brittinee McHenry and Linda Morton; three aunts, Joanie Morton, L’Tonia Winstead and Lavinna Palmer; and two uncles, Victor Morton and Jerry Winstead; as well as six of her closest friends, Odette Acton-Young, Rhonda Dickerson, Decorion Erby, Teri Speaks, Shaun’tae Tolliver-Denton and Kelly Webster.
Corrie was a joy in the life of anyone that knew her. She is and will always be missed and loved beyond measure.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel.
The family respectfully requests that if you decide to attend Corrie’s services to please wear bright, colorful attire. The family wants Corrie’s services to be remembered as a festive, joyful time and full of life, just as she was.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of voluntary donations for Corrie’s services, c/o McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. Fifth St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
