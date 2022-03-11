Corrie Paige Embry, 31, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on September 12, 1990, in Owensboro. Corrie worked as a kitchen manager at Drake’s Restaurant. She loved her job and worked hard. She loved spending her days off with her kids. Corrie was a kind-hearted, sweet, and strong person.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Betty Elliott and Finis Elliott, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Danny Embry and Pat Herron; and uncle, Jeff Leibfried.
She is survived by her five children, Skyler Embry, Gracie Embry, Emma Embry, Abby Embry, and Madden Embry; her mother, Rhonda Embry (Curtis Merritt); father, Tim Embry (Dorothy Embry); three brothers, Jordan Embry (Amanda), Drew Embry (Kimmie), and Levi Embry; three sisters, Brett Embry (Bri), Brooklyn Embry, and Madison Embry; special friend, Logan Smith; nieces and nephews, Braden Embry, Paisley Embry, Noah Embry, Mason Embry, and Raielle Embry; aunts and uncles, Melinda Elliott, Lana Leibfried, Jennifer Rouch (David), Tina Payne (Kenny), and Jeffrey Embry (Dianne); several cousins, including Britney Harris (Brandon), Tyler Rouch, and Easton Rouch; and her family at Drake’s, that she loved so much.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Hix Cemetery in Daviess County. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
