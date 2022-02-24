Courtrana “Court,” “Big Baby” Yarnell Winstead Surrell, 43, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Feb. 20, 2022. She was born in Owensboro, on March 20, 1978, to Bruce Presley Winstead and Gwendolyn C. Blackmon. Courtrana became a CNA and was also a quality assurance specialist. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved completing DIY projects, as well as arts and crafts.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Presley Winstead; grandmothers, Lula Palmer and Lee Chester Crump; and a daughter, Gwenda Winstead.
Courtrana is survived by her wife, Joann Surrell; four children, Bretez Moss, Christopher Hanley, Kianna Martin, and Courtlyn Breeze Surrell; and one granddaughter, Nyla Moss.
She is also survived by her “daddy,” Orville Wilhite; her mother and stepfather, Gwendolyn (Roy) Blackmon; and also by a multitude of siblings that loved her dearly, Willam Lamar Winstead, Dianesia Palmer, Richardo Palmer, Devera Palmer, Bianca Griffin, Amanda Brooks (Martin), Megan Winstead, Brooklyn Johnson, Christopher Acton, Marla Jo Wright (Jimmy), Tiawanna Bradford, Byron Lee Tinsley (Nakeisha), Amy Catlett (Donnie), Anissa Curtis (Melvin), Tyrone Lilly Symone Winstead, Brian Watson, and Zelvitta Parm (Bobby).
The funeral service for Courtrana will be at noon on Saturday at Greater Ebenezer Temple Church. Burial to follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Courtrana may be left at www.glenncares.com.
