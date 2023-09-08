Cova Earline Wedding Embry, 92, departed this life into the presence of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, surrounded by her family who loved her unconditionally. Cova was born June 25, 1931, the youngest daughter of Willie and Aubrey Ralph Wedding in Taffy. She married the love of her life, Odrey Lee Embry, Jan. 23, 1948, and they worked together for the next 75 years to build a home and a life, raising three children and serving the Lord. She was a member of Living Faith Baptist Church.
Cova retired from the Ohio County Board of Education as a school secretary. She and Odrey enjoyed traveling in their motor home and were very active in Campers on Mission, lending their time and talents to Oneida Baptist Institute as well as numerous churches throughout Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida. Mom, or Mamaw, always had a smile for everyone she met, a heart full of love, and a song to share. She never met a stranger which resulted in her amassing a multitude of friends.
Cova was multi talented in writing songs and poetry. She loved to play her guitar and sing wherever she went including many trips to rest homes or anywhere she could brighten someone’s day by sharing her musical talent. She was thrilled to sing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” with one of her favorites, Miss Loretta Lynn, once. Cova was a wonderful cook and friends were always welcome in her home and at her table. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her loving, generous heart.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Maxine and Emma, and great-granddaughter, Claire Embry.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Odrey; three children, Virginia Marx of Owensboro, Eddie Embry (Janice) of Hartford, and Richard Embry of Evansville, Indiana; six grandchildren, Dr. Eddie Lee Embry (Amy) of Beaver Dam, Richard Lee Embry (Stephanie) of Newburgh, Indiana, Brandon Embry (Jill) of Lexington, Jessica Jones (Chris) of Oakland City, Indiana, Joshua Marx of Owensboro, and Shannon Embry (Dusty) of Brandon, Florida; 15 great-grandchildren, Kayla, Kegan, Kinsey, Kacie, Owen, Jameson, Ava, Joseph, Alissa, Eliana, Damien, Silas, Sammy, and Audrey; and two great-great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Clementine Jane.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Greg Hilliard officiating the service. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any contributions be made to The Claire Foundation Inc., 3824 Horsemint Trail, Lexington, KY 40509.
