OHIO COUNTY — Coy Barnett, 69, of Ohio County, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. He was born in Ohio County on Oct. 12, 1950, to the late Samuel J. and Mae Belle Allen Barnett. Coy was a partner of Barnett and Smith Well Service for 40 years. Coy was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and served as a board member. He was a former member of Barnetts Creek Baptist, and a deacon, Sunday school teacher and board member. Coy loved Jesus and spreading the gospel through his testimony; you could always find him passing out his FBI hats (Firm Believer in Jesus); he enjoyed pulling oil wells, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his parents he is also preceded in death by his brothers, Pete Barnett and Albert Clay Barnett; and his sisters, Susie Allen, Barbara Jean Heflin and Dorothy Ralph.
Coy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Campbell Barnett; his children, Amy (Chris) Lindsey and Cindy (Randy) Crowe; his grandchildren, Samuel, Jacob, Mycah, Ty, Trace and Taylor; his brothers, Bobby Barnett, Wayne (Helen) Barnett and his twin brother, Roy (Shirley) Barnett; his sisters, Faye Kessinger, Ernestine (Jim) Adams and Connie (Floyd) Cockrell; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Jewraj Maheshwari of the Owensboro Cancer Center; Manisha H. Shah in oncology at OSU Columbus, and a special thank you to Hospice of Ohio County.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mount Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund; 88 Mount Carmel Church Road, Utica, KY 42376.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Mount Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund; 88 Mount Carmel Church Road, Utica, KY 42376.
