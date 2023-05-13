Coy Gene Roach Jr., 60, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Owensboro Jan. 6, 1963, he was the son of the late Coy “Budge” Roach, Sr. and Rosalee Burden Roach. Mr. Roach was a drywall installer for many years. He enjoyed riding horses, pulling ponies, and grilling for his family, but, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Janie Deno Roach, in 2019; a sister, Delois Ann “Sissy” Westerfield; and a brother, Billy Gene Roach.
Surviving are his children, Chrissy (Keith) Aubrey, April Kennedy, Felicia (Mark) Wathen, and Ben (Michelle) Roach; grandchildren, Keith, Brittany, and Jonathan Aubrey, Dakota, Brayden, and Kharington Kennedy, Bentley, Macey, Logan, and Cole Wathen, and Adalyn, Abby, and Briar Roach; brothers, Donny (Betty) Roach, Wilbur Roach, Johnny Roach, and Carl Roach; sisters, Peggy (Dana) Ward and Kathy Durham; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, C/O Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
