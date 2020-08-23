SACRAMENTO — Coy W. Riley, 85, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home in Sacramento. Coy Wayne Riley was born Aug. 18, 1935, in McLean County to the late Lon and Cynthia Jane Moore Riley and was married to the former Iris Odell Louise Hamm Dec. 27, 1958. Coy was the owner and operator of Riley’s Plumbing and Heating, Inc. and a member of Station Baptist Church. He was a long-time volunteer at Sacramento Volunteer Fire Department, served as the chief for several years and also served as assistant fire chief for McLean County. In addition to his parents, Coy was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Riley; and by a sister, Elsie Mae Riley.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Odell Riley; two sons, Wayne Riley of Sacramento and Michael Riley of Round Rock, Texas; a granddaughter, Alexandra Bivins of Owensboro; two great-grandchildren; four brothers, Ralph Riley (Sue) of Medina, Ohio, Martin Riley (Barbara) of Navarre, Florida, Austin Riley (Pat) and Joe Riley (Betty), both of Sacramento; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Private family services will be held Monday at Station Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dan Yeager officiating. Burial will be in the Station Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Coy’s family.
Coy’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.
com at 2 p.m. Monday.
The Coy W. Riley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Station Baptist Cemetery Fund, C/O Austin Riley, 7633 Kentucky 81 South, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Coy at mus
Commented