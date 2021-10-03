ROCKPORT, Ind. — Craig A. Henning, 52, of Rockport, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Craig was born in Owensboro on Dec. 10, 1968, to Roger and Patricia (Allen) Henning. Craig was an electrician working with IBEW Local 1701 of Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Margret Allen and James and Dorothy Henning.
Craig is survived by his wife, Amanda Henning of Rockport, Indiana; son Brandon Henning; stepchildren Corbin Ball and Hendrix Breeden; parents Roger and Pat Henning of Lawrenceburg; siblings Leigh Ann Young and her husband, Eric, of Lawrenceburg and Michael Henning and his wife, Heather, of Louisville; nieces Hannah Henning, Rylie Young and Fallon Henning; nephews Roston Young and Garrett Henning; and great-niece Charlee Taylor.
Services are 4 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation is from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
Commented