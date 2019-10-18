On Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, Crandall J. Ball, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 87. He was born in Muhlenberg County.
Crandall loved the outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling, especially in the mountains. He had various career paths in his lifetime. He worked for Chrysler, Colonial Bakery in Colorado as a maintenance engineer and as a self-employed mobile home salesman and manager. Crandall was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ada.
Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Charlotte; son Timothy and Robin Ball; daughter Dianna and Tommy Howard; stepchildren Brenda and Joe Yeand and Mike and Tisha Ziemer; grandchildren Danielle Duncan, Jessica Ball, Rachel Howard, Cody Ball, Tracy Howard, Tyler Ball, Nicholas Jones and Matthew Ball; step-grandchildren Angela Wilson, Shannon Raines and Corey Ziemer; great-grandchildren Ryder Ball, Evalyna Young, Dawson Ball and Olivia Ballard; step-great-grandchildren Mallory, Natalie, Audrey, Laney, Jett and Lindsey; former wives Brenda Ball and Sandra Ball; former daughter-in-law Shannon Mijangos; and former stepson David Patton.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Pastor Parvin Phillips officiating. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery as there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Flowers and items of remembrance may be delivered to James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory by noon on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Puzzle Pieces, 1512 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. A special thank you is extended to Hospice who helped care for Crandall and our family.
