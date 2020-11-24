Cristian Lopez, 19, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Jasper, Indiana. He worked in agriculture.
Survivors include his father, Eduardo Lopez; siblings, Lavada M. Lopez, Juan Hernandez and Nancy Hernandez; and grandparents, Eduardo Lopez and Maria Del
Carme Perez.
Expressions of sympathy: Cristian Lopez Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Private funeral services will be held at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Liberty Cemetery in Butler County.
