Crystal Carol Mundy, 38, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Owensboro June 2, 1985, to Frances Turner Mundy and Phillip James Mundy, Sr. She graduated from Owensboro High School in 2003. She attended OCTC and earned her certified nursing assistant degree.
She loved her family with all her heart. She was more than happy to be the central figure in the lives of her children. Anyone who knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes, and that was all that ever mattered. She was a devoted daughter to her mom and dad who loved her so very much. Being the middle child, she was doted on by her big brother, and adored by her little sister.
She was preceded in death by a special grandmother, Joyce Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving companion, William “Big Will” Leachman; adored children, Erius Floyd (Jaslyn), Adrienne Ke’Chelle McDonald, Ka’Leah Skye McDonald, and Madisyn Pearl Leachman; siblings, Brad Mundy (Amanda), Lindsey Eichelberger (Antrel), Yvonne Mundy, Phil Mundy, Jr., Sylvia Mundy, Reggie Mundy (Lois), and LeAsha Mundy; granddaughter, La’vonalena Rain; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration to honor the life of Crystal Carol Mundy will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 West Fifth St., Owensboro, with Pastor James Hickerson officiating and Pastor Clarence Tapp delivering the eulogy. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Care by McFarland Funeral Home.
Please leave memories and messages of condolence for the family at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented