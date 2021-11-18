HORSE BRANCH — Crystal Crume, 43, of Horse Branch, peacefully passed over Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. A wonderful homecoming took place at the gates where she was greeted by her mom, LaVerne Hayes-King; grandparents Theodore and Betty Hayes; uncle Grayling Hayes; and many other loved ones.
Crystal was married 22 years to Jason Crume. They had four children, LaTasha, Allison, Daphne and Isaac Crume, as well as three nephews that were like her own, Gaven Crume and Jeremiah and Brantley Easterling. Her biggest pride and joy was getting to be a Mammie to her granddaughter, Gracelin Wyatt (Gracie Lou). She felt very lucky to have Jessie King as her stepdad.
Crystal was survived by her uncle, Gilbert (Loretta) Hayes; aunt Vicki Hayes; and several cousins, nieces and nephews; and her rock throughout all their hardships, LeAnne (Cowboy) Blacklock.
Crystal will remain in the hearts of the many people she impacted with her passionate heart, from her time of being a CASA worker, singing in a gospel group, working with all the kids in the youth, the many years of being a girl scout leader, as well as her job she loved so much as an assistant manager at the Dollar General with her DG family (Kaci, Krystal, Tasha, Crystal, Katie, and the many others that have came and went). She loved to travel and spend time with her family and stop at every Goodwill when possible along the way. She will be missed dearly by many.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Kenny Raymer and Bro. Conner Raymond officiating. Burial will be in Sunnydale Cemetery near Dundee. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
