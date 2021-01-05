Crystal Danielle Cochran Fox passed away after a 16-day battle with COVID-19 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, on Dec. 30th, 2020, in Memphis, Tennessee, at the age of 36. Crystal was born on Sept. 14th, 1984, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to Jeffrey and Covena Cochran. She graduated from Frontier High School in 2002. After moving to Memphis, Tennessee, Crystal began working for AT&T as a customer service technician. She was engaged to the love of her life, Montrell Herman in 2018. Crystal was well loved by those who knew her and successful in her career reaching to be one of the top customer service technicians companywide. She was set to receive an all-expenses paid vacation to California this year as a reward for her hard work ethic, which she has been commended for multiple times.
Crystal was accomplished at drawing and writing, and she loved art very much. She was an honest and genuine person, who worked hard, had compassion, and was dedicated to her children above all else. Crystal was a generous individual who cared very deeply and had a deep passion for social justice and equality. She will be incredibly missed by all who truly knew and loved her.
Crystal is survived by her parents, Jeffrey and Covena Moring Cochran, of Owensboro; her grandmother, Juanita Joy Hutsell Grimes, of New Matamoras, Ohio; her fiancé, Montrell Herman, of Memphis, Tennessee; her children, Dakota Rayne Fox, 17, Zoey Brooke Cochran, 15, Ethan Anthony Dale Papp, 13, and Emma Audrey Herman, 5, all of Memphis, Tennessee; siblings, Brandy (Andrew) Edgar of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Darrell J (Kayla) Cochran, Owensboro; nephew Julian Alexander Edgar and niece Lydia Kaelyn Edgar, both of Parkersburg, West Virginia. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Darrell and Helen Smith Cochran; her maternal grandfather, Howard Byard; and her uncle, Darrell Stephen Cochran.
Above all else you can do for the family, let Crystal’s short-lived life serve as a reminder of how precious and fragile life is and that the danger of this pandemic is very real and do what you can to protect others from the same fate. May we all do better to protect others during this dark time and remember to care for each other, that is all Crystal would have wanted.
The funeral service for Crystal Fox will be held Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives.
Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For the visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
