HARDINSBURG — Crystal Gail Hall, 41, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Hall Sr.; sons Jerry Decker Jr. and Larry “Boo” Hall Jr.; daughters Amanda Mae Hall, Tiffany Gail Hall, Autumn Marie Hall and Christina Mattingly; and brother Leslie Thomas Meador.
Graveside services will be held at Beatty Cemetery near Fordsville on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Visitation will be at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to the Crystal Hall Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.
