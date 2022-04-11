Crystal Lynn Mailloux, 43, of Owensboro, passed away April 6, 2022. She was born June 27, 1978, in Kankakee, Illinois. Crystal was best described as an unfiltered, free spirit. She was a hippy at heart and nicknamed “Blondie,” despite her black hair. Crystal enjoyed arts and crafts, and 70’s style music.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rhonda Louise Mailloux.
Crystal is survived by her children, Rylee Grant and Noah King; her mother, Sandra Grills; her siblings, John (Nancy) Summers, Sonya Mailloux, Tomica (Joseph) Roberts, Dawn Mailloux, and Damian (Lisa) Mailloux; as well as many many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services are private. A celebration of Crystal’s life will be held at a later date, please contact John Summers, Crystal’s brother, for further information. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
If you would like to make a contribution in memory of Crystal, please consider cancer or diabetes research.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Crystal Mailloux may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
