Crystal McKay Simon was born May 5, 1982, the beloved daughter of Karen McKay (nee Payne) and the late Daniel McKay. She went home to meet her Savior on October 8, 2021. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Crystal graduated from Western Kentucky University with a teacher’s heart. She loved children! After Ayden aged out of the Montessori Academy, she excelled working at Wendall Foster, fostering every adult/child there with compassion, fun and pure love.
Crystal never met a stranger and helped many, many strangers on their journey. She had a servant’s heart donating her last dollar for every cause, doing her part to make the world a better place, and she did. She sprinkled rainbows everywhere went!
Along with her father, Daniel McKay, she is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Elmo and Rosa McKay; maternal grandparents Jospeh and Anna Lee Payne, a best friend, Shelley Marie Simon and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left behind to mourn her loss with shattered hearts forever is her mother and father, Kevin and Karen McKay Asbell; her whole heart and sunshine on a cloudy day, her son, Ayden Simon; their fur baby, Boo; her much beloved brother, Jacob (Jeffie) and five very loved nephews; bonus sister, Destiny (Michael) Jenkins and their three sons; bonus brother, Craig (Lacy Matthews) Asbell, and their two sons; Ayden’s father, Jarod Simon; in-laws Jerry and Brenda Simon, along with Scott, Savannah and Haley Simon and all the Simon family, because “once you’re a Simon, you’re always a Simon”; many loving aunts and uncles who helped shape her into the beautiful spirit she became; along with many, many friends called cousins.
Crystal’s diamonds were her best friends, and too numerous to count, but she is ingrained in their hearts forever.
Crystals wishes were to be cremated so she could go wherever we go, and her mama can still hug and have her nearby.
Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wendall Foster Center, 815 Triplett St, Owensboro, KY 42303.
“It is in dying that we are born to eternal life” — St. Francis of Assisi
