HAWESVILLE — Crystal O. Greer, 43, of Lewisport, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Feb. 8, 1978, to Willie (Billy) and Joyce Burden Blake. Crystal was a vendor at Meijer and a member of Central Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Blake; and her brother, Scotty Blake.
Crystal is survived by her daughter, Jennah (Mariah Mayfield) Cambron; son, Darion (Collena Damin) Jones; mother, Joyce Blake; sisters, Leann (Dan) Leisure and Brandi Blake; grandmother, Alice Burden; nephews, Tyler Smith, Hunter Leisure, Luke Leisure, Blake York and Nathanial Blake; and her fur baby, Amy.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
