BELTON — Curt Garrett, 55, of Belton, died at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Garrett was born Dec. 1, 1964, in Muhlenberg County. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Venuard and Wanda Garrett and Pat and Russell Jernigan; and brothers Marty Garrett and Rusty Jernigan.
He is survived by his wife, Alison Sublett Garrett; sons Benjamin “Jessica” Garrett and Jonathan “Jaimie” Garrett; grandson William Garrett; brother Sandy “Kim” Garrett; and sister Wendy “Eric” McElvain.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Anderson officiating and the Rev. Mitchell Sublett assisting. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented