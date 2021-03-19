GREENVILLE — Curtis Carlisle Hardison, 75, of Weir, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Curtis was born in Muhlenberg County on May 4, 1945. He is the son of the late A.B. Hardison and Blanche Martin Hardison Johnston. Curtis was loved and preceded in death by his parents; and his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Linda Hardison.
He is survived by his son, Brent (Jennifer) Hardison; daughter Wendy Hardison West (Steven); grandchildren Curtis Benjamin Hardison and Baker Elizabeth Hardison; brother the Rev. Bob C. Hardison (Violet); stepbrother Billy Gene Johnston (the late Verna Faye); one niece, Cindy Hardison Sapp; and three nephews, Dr. Barry Hardison, Joe Hardison and Curt Hardison.
Curtis served his community through serving on various boards of directors, including Old National Bank, FHA, Muhlenberg County Airport, Muhlenberg County Water and the Greenville Country Club.
Curtis began his education at the Hardison School House then continued on through Shady Grove Elementary, Evansville (Indiana) school system, Apopka Florida school system, Everett’s School, Hardison School House, Muhlenberg Central (first year it was open) and Western Kentucky University.
He was an active member of the FFA when he was in high school and later fulfilled his passion for farming by raising cattle, corn, tobacco and soy beans. Curtis retired as the state of Kentucky Oil and Gas inspector, which he took much pride in for 30 years.
Curtis loved life and each day. He grew up as a working young man and grew into an adult who wanted to see everyone succeed.
Curtis worked hard and played hard. He was always the life of any gathering. He loved a good party or get together. Travel and adventures were also very important to him.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hardison Cemetery with the Rev. Bob C. Hardison officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. The funeral procession will leave Tucker Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. to proceed to Hardison Cemetery for graveside service and burial.
Honorary pallbearers are Ben Hardison, Baker Hardison, Barry Hardison, Cindy Hardison Sapp, Joe Hardison and Curt Hardison.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in fresh flowers for the grave site or donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
