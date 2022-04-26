Curtis J. Howard, 62, of Utica, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at his home. He was born December 29, 1959, in Daviess County to the late John C. and Mary Wedding Howard. Curtis had been the owner-operator of Howard Post Frame Co. and was a 1978 graduate of Trinity High School in Whitesville. He enjoyed any sport he could make a bet on at the liar’s table at Madewell’s Café. He enjoyed barrel racing, participating in dirt track racing, and watching Nascar racing. He especially loved pony pulling and was a member of the Mississippi Pony Pullers Association. He also loved spending time with his family and eating out with them at Texas Roadhouse and was an avid U.K. basketball fan.
Curtis was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Howard.
Surviving is his daughter, Misty Peay and husband, Tim, of Utica; his son, Brian Howard and wife Sabrina of Hartford; four grandchildren, Austin Peay, Caleb Howard, Cecily Peay, and Brilynn Howard; his siblings, Joyce Murphy, Linda Kitchens, Dennis Howard, Becky Cheatham and husband, Chuck, Bruce Howard, Kathy Adkins, and Alan Howard and wife, Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Curtis will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday and from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mississippi Pony Pullers Association, for a memorial pull in memory of Curtis Howard, c/o Eddie Stroupe, 16460 Highway 2 East, Ripley, Mississippi 38663.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented