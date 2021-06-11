LOUISVILLE — Curtis Lee Davidson Sr., 69, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
He was a member of the Deacon Board, Trustee and the Men’s Choir at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Davidson; children Curtis Lee Davidson Jr., Paul L. Davidson, Jennifer Johnson and Cortland A. Davidson; siblings Pauline Mays (McCellus), Charles Edward Davidson (Martha), LeRoy Davidson, Kathy Fletcher (Eli) and Doretha Neal; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. EST Friday at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St., Louisville. There will be a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. EST Saturday with the service to follow at 11 a.m. EST at Antioch Baptist Church, 3315 Dixie Highway, Louisville.
The service will be streaming live via Antioch Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
