Curtis Stephen “Steve” Bridgmon, 70, born April 8, 1950, in Indianapolis, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, in Owensboro. He was the son of Guyman Bridgmon and Norma Farmer Bridgmon, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dr. Shannon Bridgmon Rinaldo, on July 27, 2020; a brother, Fredrick Bridgmon; and granddaughter, Jessica Murphy.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Fabyan Velotta Bridgmon; son, Steve Bridgmon of Nashville; stepchildren, Kevin (Terri) Murphy, Danny Murphy, both of Owensboro, and Christina (Adam) Huff of Whitesville; grandsons, Aidan Rinaldo of Lubbock, Texas, Nathan Huff of Lexington, Landon Huff and Nolan Huff of Whitesville; granddaughter, Amanda Bartos of Owensboro; great-grandchildren, Tryistan, Justice, Colton, Judge and Mashayla; brother, Mike (Sherry) Bridgmon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was of the Baptist faith and a 1968 graduate of Fordsville High School. He was retired from National Southwire Aluminum of 30 years. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan, loved NASCAR, playing golf and watching his grandsons play basketball. He was a longtime track announcer at both Windy Hollow and Kentucky Motor speedways. He was emcee for many events over the years, including Street Legends Car Club. He hosted the “Let’s Talk Racing” show, which broadcast on WBIO radio. He will be missed greatly by all of his friends and family.
A private service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial will be private in Adaburg Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The funeral will be streamed live at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Texas Tech Foundation (please include Shannon Rinaldo in memo), which can be mailed to: Rawls College of Business, Office of Development, MS 42101, Lubbock, TX 79409. For those wishing to contribute online: https://donate.give2tech.com//?fid=IA000614 or locally to Wendell Foster, P.O. Box 1668, Owensboro, KY 42302.
