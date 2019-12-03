BREMEN -- Curtis T. Huff, 72, of Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at 12:47 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Huff was born Oct. 2, 1947, in Leslie County. He was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Co., and was a UMWA member. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, and was also a mason. He was preceded in death by his father, Blevins Huff; and brothers Girdley Huff and Charles Edward Huff.
He is survived by his wife, Nora Lee Colwell Huff, of Bremen; mother Bonnie Mae Nicely Huff, of Central City; sons Garry (Cindy) Huff, of South Carrollton, and Jeff (Colleen) Huff, of Waddy; grandchildren Megan (Steven) Dial, Kacey (Ryan Decker) Huff, Tray (Reva) Flener, Shane (Courtney Woolett) Huff and Grace Huff; great-grandchildren Autumn Decker, Paige Decker and Sophia Huff; sister Emma (Otis) Halcomb, of Central City; brother Tim (Jenny Beth Dukes) Huff, of Nelson Creek; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Cody Crowell officiating. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic services will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
