BIG CLIFTY -- Curtis W. Cobb Sr., 75, of Big Clifty, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Curtis was born and raised in Calhoun.
He worked at Gates Rubber Company in Elizabethtown for 38 years. Curtis loved spending time with family, reading, dancing, playing cards and was an avid UK Wildcats fan. He was a "jack-of-all-trades but master of none."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Margaret (Taylor) Cobb; and two grandsons, Gregory and Shawn Bell.
Survivors include two brothers, Eugene Cobb, of Calhoun and Roy Taylor (Alice) Cobb, of Owensboro; six children, Curtis Jr. (Marcia), of Horn Lake, Mississippi, Angie (Tommy) Dailey, of Hodgenville, Julia (Ernest) Swindle, of Lawton, Oklahoma, Anthony (Gina), of Big Clifty, Jason, of Big Clifty, and Jeremy, of Lawrenceburg; ex-wife and companion, Mary Cobb, of Sonora; and special lifelong family friend, Josh Marshall (Stephanie), of Cecilia; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; two nieces and two nephews.
Curtis opted for cremation and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Commented