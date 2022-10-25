BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA — Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Dowdy, 58, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital. She was born October 18, 1964, in Owensboro, the daughter of Donald Ray and Joann (Albridge) Clary. Cindy was a 1982 graduate of Apollo High School in Owensboro and a 1984 graduate of Western Kentucky University where she received her associate’s degree in business. She married the love of her life, Terry Wayne Dowdy, May 25, 1985, in Owensboro, and they were happily married for 37 years.
Cindy worked as an office administrator for Forvis Accounting Firm for the last three years. She had also worked at Clariti Advanced Vision Correction for over ten years. Her family was the most important part of her life; she was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Mimi). She enjoyed spending time with her husband, sons, and especially her grandkids. She also loved traveling and shopping. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Ray Clary.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Terry Dowdy of Bloomington; her sons, Garret (Ashley) Dowdy of Bedford, Indiana and Trenton (Kylee) Dowdy of Bloomington, Indiana; her grandchildren, Jagger, Kennedy, Chole, and Gabrielle; her mother, Joann Clary of Owensboro; a brother, Donnie (Mona) Clary of Madisonville; her special cousin, Tina Edge of Newburg, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home, 4155 South Old State Road 37, Bloomington, Indiana, with Rev. Shawn Green officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sherwood Oaks Christian Church or the Mother Hubbards Cupboard Food Bank at www.mhcfoodpantry.org.
Allen Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com.
