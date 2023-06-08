ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Cynthia Ann Parsley, 67, of Rockport, Indiana, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. Cindy was a member of Richland Christian Church. She worked as a court reporter for the Spencer County Circuit Court, co-found the Spencer County CASA and served as co-director and volunteer advocate, and worked part-time at the Spencer County Library.
Survivors: husband, Reid Parsley; daughters, Krista Parsley and Jenna Parsley; and brother, Mike (Marsha) Neal.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Spencer County CASA.
