Cynthia Ann Yeiser, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 17, 1960, in Owensboro to the late Robert Hagan Yeiser and Gladie Voyne Yewell Yeiser. Cynthia worked as a private duty sitter and she cared for her mother and two elderly aunts. She was an animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a cousin, Alan Yewell.
She is survived by a brother, Bob Yeiser and his wife, Ruth Ann; nieces and nephews, Traci Weedman (Perry), Aaron Yeiser (Ami), and Brandon Yeiser (Courtney); great-nieces and nephews, Mackenzie Skaggs (Cody), Courtney Weedman, Hagan Yeiser, Logan Weedman, Hope Aud (Andrew), Hadli Yeiser, Lincoln Yeiser, and Henry Yeiser; great-great-nephew, Asher Skaggs; uncle, Elmer Yewell (Jaye); aunts, Avis Moye, Edna Anderson, Marjorie Wallace, Barbara Withrow (Corky), Phyllis Yewell, and Doreen Yeiser; 14 cousins, including cousin and best friend, Lisa; and her beloved cat, Boo.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 22, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. A private burial will be held at Rosehill Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented