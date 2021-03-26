PRINCETON, Ind. — Cynthia “Cindy” Luise Phillips, 73, of Princeton, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. She was born Dec. 27, 1947, in Louisville to the late Norman and Nell Phillips. Cindy was a longtime member of both Buena Vista Baptist Church and Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a skilled quilter. Cindy was an avid UK and Miami Heat basketball fan. Above all, she loved her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Jonathan (Gina) Williams and Jeff (Trinna) Williams; her grandchildren, Jacob (Katelynn), Joshua, Cassie, Jared, Caleb, Jonah, Emily and Grace; her great-grandson, Levi; her sister, Becky Phillips Ernst; her brother, Jim Phillips; her niece, Suzy Ernst; and her great-nieces and great-nephew, Noah, Nicole and Ashlyn.
The memorial service with limited attendance will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Ms. Phillips shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Cindy Phillips may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
