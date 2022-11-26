Cynthia “Cyndi” Renea Heads, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 31, 1966, in Daviess County to the late Ottie and Martha Brown Fentress. Cyndi had worked as a CNA and private sitter. She loved animals and church activities. Cyndi enjoyed caring for the elderly and the handicapped. She was always full of joy.
She is survived by her husband, Rev. Daniel Scott Heads; two brothers, James David Fentress and Jerry Wayne Fentress; two sisters, Margaret Ann Sampson and Vicki Lee Jarvis (Jessy); and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Support Alliance of Visually Impaired, 2925 Saratoga Court, Owensboro, KY 42303.
