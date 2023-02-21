Cynthia Denise Johnson, 65, daughter Mr. John and Rosa Lee Patterson was born Aug. 13, 1957. Cynthia departed her life Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at OHRH, with the loving support of her children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Cynthia was a CMT, receptionist, and scheduler at the Carmel Home in Owensboro for many years. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, granny, great-granny, and friend.
Cynthia’s hobbies were shopping at CATO, buying jewelry, and playing the lottery, along with spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to her parents and a great-grandson, Korieon Tolbert, Cynthia was preceded in death by her late husband, Robert L. Johnson, with whom she united in holy matrimony Feb. 16, 1997. How ironic her flight home was in time for their anniversary, so it was till death do us part.
Cynthia leaves to mourn six sisters, Debbie Patterson, Rena Lee Bishop (Greg), Sherrie Patterson Caldwell (Raleigh), Georgia Patterson, Donna Patterson, and Wilena Gazaway (Daemond), all originally from Louisville, and one brother, Jon “Poochie” Patterson. She also leaves behind her children, Gava Patterson, Cassandra Willis, Lamont Patterson, and Everett Willis; stepchildren, Ronald Shemwell, Quinn Shemwell, Bobby Johnson Jr., Shawn Shemwell, and Melissa Johnson; a host of grandkids and several great-grandkids; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; sisters-in-law, Janice Shemwell (William), Diane Smith, Sue Neil Frierson, Lourendy Crowe, Ida Mae Lane, Barbara Motley, and Denise Offord (Carlos); two brothers-in-law, Dennis “DJ” Johnson (Kitty) and Glenn Johnson; and best friends and sisters-in-law, Lourendy Crowe and Janice Shemwell.
Many thanks to the OHRH ICU staff for the care they gave to her and her family. Also, thanks to her co-workers at the Carmel Home for all the love and support over the years. She loved her co-workers, residents, and supervisors so much.
A celebration of the life of Cynthia D. Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 507 Plum St., Owensboro, with the Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Parks as eulogist and officiant. Burial will follow the service at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Cynthia Johnson.
