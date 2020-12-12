UTICA — Cynthia Denise West, 49, of Utica, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home in Utica.
Survivors include her mother, Ruth West; her father, Robert West; and two brothers, Robbie West and Jason West.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Richland Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Neesey’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Expressions of sympathy: Cynthia Denise West Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
