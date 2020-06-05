McHENRY — Cynthia Diane Hill, 56, of McHenry, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include children Sarah Williams and Chad Tichenor; father Roger Hill; and siblings Donald Hill, Ronald Hill and Merrita Cosimini.
Private services will be held among family. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Cynthia Diane Hill Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Cynthia Diane Hill by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneral
