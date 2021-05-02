REYNOLDS STATION — Cynthia Diane Montgomery, 49, of Reynolds Station, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Heartford House. She was born Oct. 14, 1971, to the late James Lucian Montgomery Jr. and Barbara Louise Holder Montgomery.
Cynthia loved spending time with her children, meeting new people and cooking. She loved listening to music and making new recipes for her family. Cynthia graduated with an associate of applied science in medical office administration and worked in the healthcare field for several years.
Cynthia was the youngest sister of two siblings, Kathy Anne Ball of Reynolds Station and Karen Lynn Montgomery of Philpot.
In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Lynn Montgomery.
Cynthia is survived by two children; a daughter, Lucia Lynanne Sao; a son, Tyrell Thomas Lucian Shack; and a sister, Kathy Anne Ball.
A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordsville with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented