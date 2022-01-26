SELLERSBURG, INDIANA — Cynthia G. “Cindy” Rice, 67, of Sellersburg, Indiana, passed away on January 17, 2022, at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana. She was born November 5, 1954, in Owensboro, to the late Arthur and Laura Calhoun. Cindy was a medical assistant and a member of Silver Street United Methodist Church in New Albany. Her parents, Arthur and Laura Calhoun, and her husband, Rick Rice, preceded her in death.
Cindy is survived by her sons, Brad Rice (McKenna), Sam Harp (Lea Anne); brother, Ronnie Calhoun; sister, Sheila Hawthorne (Howard); grandchildren, Samuel Harp, Charles Harp (Brylie), Ryan Harp (Haylee), Christian Harp, Bradley Harp, Emerson Rice, and Myles Rice.
Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the funeral home chapel. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Rd, New Albany, Indiana 47150.
The family requests expressions of sympathy for the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kraftfs.com for the Rice family.
