Cynthia Goodman Butler Johnson, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her home with her family at her side.
She was born Oct. 11, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Raymond and Lola Goodman.
She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Ferrell, and a brother, Monty Goodman.
Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Howard Johnson; her children, Tracey Butler, Stephanie (Seth) Culver, Vanessa (Tony) Cockerell, Julie Garrett, Mary Austin, and Dan (Crystal) Johnson; her grandchildren, Hayden Stone, Heath Stone, Reid Parrish, Malaya Culver, John Michael Miller, Elizabeth Grimes, Hannah Cockerell, Grace Cockerell, Faith Cockerell, Amanda Holmes-Murray, Laura Shackelford, Neil Gunter, Aaron Johnson, Brandon Johnson, and Rachael Welcome; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Danny) Smith, Dennis Goodman, and Timmy Goodman; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cynthia Johnson Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
