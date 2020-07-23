HIGH POINT, N.C. — Mrs. Cynthia Herndon Beard entered into eternal rest Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by her family and dogs at her home.
Cynthia was born in Logan County to the late Grover Cleveland and Minerva Mccraw Herndon. She was married to John Wallace Beard. Cynthia earned a masters degree in library science from Indiana University and a bachelors of history from Kentucky Wesleyan College. She was a graduate of Russellville (KY) High School.
Cynthia and John raised their family in Owensboro. She served as a professional librarian in Mobile, Alabama, Nicaragua, and Texas. She later relocated to Paducah, where she lived for over 20 years. Cynthia was a devout Christian and world traveler. She appreciated fine music and was a philanthropist.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wallace Beard; two brothers, Grover Herndon and George Herndon; and one sister, Ellen Groot.
She is survived by two sons, John “Jay” Beard of Southport, North Carolina, and Martin Clauder (Jacquelyne), of Gonzales, Texas; three daughters, Ellen Beard of High Point, North Carolina, Cynthia (C.Ann) Beard (Bill Musick), of Greenfield, Indiana, and Kay Rutledge Beard of Anderson, Indiana; one Brother, Tom Herndon (Ruth); three sisters, Minerva Van Wagner, Fann Lewis, and Thetus Smith; grandchildren, John Thomas Beard (Jessica), Brandon Michael Beard (Emily), Samantha Taylor Beard, Molly Landis Beard, and Nathaniel John Musick; step-grandchildren, Anna Ballenger (Jason) and Noah Musick (Hannah); great-grandchildren Kayla Jayde Beard, Keira Riley Beard, and Kullen Gabriel Beard; and step-great grandchildren, Lillian Ballenger, Grace Ballenger, Braden Musick, Vance Musick, and Elaina Musick.
A celebration of Cynthia’s life was held 4 p.m. Sunday July 12, 2020 in the Life Tribute Center at Cumby Family Funeral Service High Point NC
In Lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity online or to PO Box 6675 High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences may be made at www.Cumbyfuneral.com.
