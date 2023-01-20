Cynthia Hicks Little, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 17, 1950 in Owensboro to the late Dayton Hicks Jr. and Sue Dawson Birdlow. Cynthia was employed at Target and previously managed a Build-A-Bear store. She loved people and was always ready to go. Cynthia was a lover of all animals and was one of the biggest Kentucky Wildcat fans there ever was.
She is survived by her son, David Little; sister, Sherry Tucker; her grand-puppy, Oliver; along with many cousins, close friends, family, and co-workers.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church. Ennichement will be in the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
