Cynthia Kay Frey, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home. She was born in Owensboro to the late Hubert Paul, Jr. and Jamie Sue Mattingly Frey. Cindy was a 1972 graduate of Owensboro High School. She co-owned and operated the 8 Ball Restaurant for several years. Cindy was an independent lady who loved to write, work puzzle books, color, and watch crime shows, and in her younger years, she enjoyed caring for and riding her quarter horse, Tres.
In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her former husband, Michael T. Payne, and her brother-in-law, Rod Tuley.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Payne (Darrell) and Jamie Payne; son, James Mulligan (Angie); grandchildren, Courtney, Jacob, Mischa, Robert, Lauren, Destiny, Ishawn, Kelvonnie, Dezmone, Brodrick, and Kiandra; eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; a very special niece, Leann; siblings, Gayle Smith (Tom), Gerry Frey (Cami), Johnathan Frey (Sandra), Susan Frey, Jill Frey, and Melissa Tuley; and her beloved dog, Little Man.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
