Cynthia Lea “Cindy” Evans, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 6, 1954, in Daviess County to the late Joseph and Genevieve Howard. Cindy was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and was a registered nurse for 38 years at Owensboro Health. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, camping, her cats, Lucy, Ethel, and Tink, and her dog, Mocha. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Howard.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Evans; children, Mary Jo (Erik) Carbiener, Stephenie (Barry) Snyder, Chadwick Evans, Joshua (Laurie) Evans, and Nathaniel Evans; grandchildren, Jessica, Vanessa, Alyssa, Brittany, Cody, Jerrod, Briona, Brock, and Jaxon; siblings, Stanley Howard, Stacy Howard, Dan Howard, Becky LaHood, Joeliene Carpenter, and Jane Willson; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented