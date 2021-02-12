Cynthia Lynn Reed, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 29, 1961, in Fort Campbell to the late George and Joyce Moran. Cynthia served in scheduling at Hon Co. for 27 years. She was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Pius Tenth.
Along with her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her sister, Angie Moran.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Mark Reed; and their daughters, Haley (Derick) Cunningham and Ryan (Matt) Simmons, both of Owensboro; and her grandchildren, Blake and Parker Cunningham and Savannah and Ava Simmons.
The memorial service with limited attendance will be Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Cynthia Reed may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
